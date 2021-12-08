ATLANTIC — A variety of local performers sang and performed a number of holiday favorites duing a Holiday Concert on Sunday night.
The show was part of Christmas in Atlantic, and was hosted by the First Church of Christ in Atlantic. Performers included Randy Burk, members of the Atlantic High School Band, the Cass County Choral Society, Jan Highfill, Pat McCauley, the Bell Choir, Jessie Jacobson, Randy Elwood, Michelle Schuler and Evan Adamon. The emcee was Kevin Ferguson, and he also took time to read the Christmas favorite, “The Night Before Christmas.”