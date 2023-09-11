ELK HORN - Despite grey skies and occasional on and off rain, a new family focused event attracted about 500 people, according to organizer, Steve Turner, of American Legion Post 322 of Elk Horn.
Turner said he was pleasantly surprised at all the people who turned out to do a variety of things - from getting splashed in the dunk tank to making bubbles or bouncing in the bounce house - and getting a bite to eat, as well.
The “Honor Our Heroes” event was held on Sunday, Sept. 10, in honor of Patriot’s Day, those who responded to the events of 9-11 and the victims of the event. A line of American flags circled the park and individuals could make tags with messages to a veteran in the family or just in honor of veterans, law enforcement, first responders or victims.
There was a “Touch a Truck” event with a variety of vehicles to check out and a helicopter landing as well.
Other activities included playing with a bubble machine, in the bounce house, chalk painting and balloon creations by Glen Meyer.
Meyer - of the Exira Christian Church - turned balloons into dogs, giraffes and flowers. He said there was a line up of kids pretty much the whole time he was there. Meyer said he would ask the children what kind of animal they wanted him to make - then while making a dog, for example, would ask if it had a long or short face, whether it had long legs or short, and often ended up with a long tail and body as well.