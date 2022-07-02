BROOKINGS, S.D. - South Dakota State announces Emma Kathryn Hilario of Elk Horn, has graduated following the spring 2022 semester.
More than 1,500 students listed below completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.
Overall, students from 33 states and 20 nations graduated following the spring 2022 semester.
More than 100 students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.
Hilario graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts and an undergraduate certificate in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.