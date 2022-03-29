EXIRA — Brun Ko Farm of Exira was among 13 Iowa farmers, businesses and non-profits sharing in nearly $250,000 in grants from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the grants — designed to expand markets and help sell Iowa-grown products — last week.
Emily and Nathan Paulsen own the farm, which produces over 40 different varieties of vegetables on a relatively small scale including broccoli, cabbage, carrots, beets, salad turnips, snap peas, green beans, slicing tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, zucchini, squash, potatoes, strawberries, herbs, microgreens and more. They also have pasture raised beef and pork, along with honey.
Brun Ko Farm received $15,000, which will be used to renovate an existing building to wash and pack vegetables. The total project cost is $30,000.
“We are honored to have been selected to receive the Choose Iowa Grant. We will be using the funds to add a pack shed and cold storage space to our farm so we can grow more vegetables for all of you,” they said.
“We will have an indoor facility to wash all the vegetables that we grow,” she said, “along with more space to store them, as well.” She said there are plans to put in a walk-in cooler to help as well.
Other plans include putting in a high tunnel by the end of 2022 or 2023 to allow them to start growing earlier in the spring, and harvesting later in the season..
Some plants can stand the cold, but if they were washed outside in the cold, they would freeze. Having the indoor washing facilities will be a big help when growing in colder weather.
Emily said she was hopeful when she put together the application for the grant, then heard there were many applications submitted.
“It’s a real honor to be selected out of that crowd of applicants,” she said.
While they haven’t received the contracts yet, she hopes work can begin by this summer, for the next growing season.
She also said she appreciated the fact that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship was investing in small farms.
“A lot of times small farms get overlooked,” she said, “The model seems to be ‘get big or get out.’”
Brun Ko Farm sells at a number of markets in the area. They will be at Produce in the Park June through September, but also have on farm pickup for purchases, by appointment, and shoppers can order online through FarmTable Procurement and Delivery, with pick ups in Harlan.
Find more information about Brun Ko Farm at https://brunkofarm.weebly.com/ and on Facebook at Brun Ko Farm.
“Iowa agriculture is the envy of the world as our farmers continue to lead the way in producing healthy, high-quality, affordable food. It is essential that consumers have access to the Iowa-grown products they know and love,” said Secretary Naig. “The Choose Iowa grant program makes this possible through value-added projects that help Iowans grow their businesses and access new markets. I am proud to invest in these projects that continue to position Iowa as a top place to grow, today and in the future.”
Other grants ranged from from just over $5,000 to $25,000, for projects like increasing access to online meat marketing; improving transportation methods for a floral company; for increasing production and sales of apple based beverages and beginning on-farm processing of cheese.