Atlantic Homecoming Candidates

Pictured are Atlantic Homecoming Candidates (front row, left to right) Mattie Dvorak and Reese DeArment; (second row) Miles Mundorf, Abby Smith, Ethan Steffens, Rio Johnson and Cruz Weaver; (third row) Easton O’Brien, Aubrey Guyer, Jayden Proehl and Edria Brummer; and (fourth row) Chloe Mullenix, Jada Jensen, Caden Andersen, Brenden Casey, Jackson McLaren, Tanner O’Brien and Ava Rush.

Atlantic Trojans will take on the ADM Tigers tonight in their 2022 Homecoming game.

