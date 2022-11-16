State of Iowa Vs Joshua Michael Lillard
Joshua Michael Lillard was charged with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor from an offense dated Aug. 26, and was found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea. In August officers from the Atlantic Police Departement were called out to the Walmart parking lot for a report of stolen license plates, which happened after 1 a.m. on Aug. 26. Video surveillance showed a silver Chevrolet HHR parked next to the vehicle that the plates were stolen from. Later a Chevy HHR with no plates was located at apartments at Seventh and Pine streets, with the stolen plates on the floorboard. Lillard was located there, wearing clothing matching a male shown on the video, and he had been seen driving the HHR in the Walmart parking lot, so was charged with driving while barred.
Lillard filed a plea of not guilty on Oct. 3, but then filed a waiver of rights and a plea of guilty on Oct. 21. He was sentenced to seven days in the Cass County Jail, and given credit for time served. He was ordered to pay a 15 percent crime services along with any fines or fees.
State of Iowa Vs Austin Lee Thomas Dusenberry
Austin Lee Thomas Dusenberry was charged with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor for an offense dated Sept. 15. The criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police Department after they received a report from the Guthrie County Sheriff's office identifying Dusenberry as being involved in a situation in Casey and was believed to be headed to Atlantic. An officer there saw Dusenberry drive by a marked police car, and activated his lights and sirens for a traffic stop. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail.
State of Iowa Vs Myson Kovac
Myson Kovac was charged with theft third degree for an incident dated Sept. 26, an aggravated misdemeanor, and found guilty under a negotiated/voluntary plea. On that date, an Atlantic Police officer observed a green moped and followed it to the apartment complex at 17 West Fourth Street. The moped had been reported as stolen, and officers made contact with the individual operating the moped - identified as Kovac. Kovac said he had been given the moped for free. The victim reported the moped as valued at $1,299 and a helmet with it for $70, and Kovac was charged with third degree theft. On Oct. 31 he pled guilty, and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Cass County Jail with all but 30 days suspended. He was also placed on formal probation for nine months, and ordered to pay a fine of $855, and restitution in the amount of $500. Bond on appeal was set at $5,000.
State of Iowa Vs Asher Herrin
Asher Herrin was charged with theft in the third degree for an incident that occurred on Oct. 16. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor and Herrin was found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea.
On Oct. 17 Atlantic Police were called out to Casey's General Store at 1408 East Seventh for a theft. When officers arrived Herrin was no longer at that location, but was found in HyVee's parking lot, eating a bag of pork jerky. The officer told him that a male was seen at Casey's taking items off the shelves and putting them into his pockets. Herrin said he was coming from a bar, and showed signs of impairment like slurred speech and incoherant, rambling speech. When asked what he had taken from Casey's, Herrin found three bags of Jack Links Pork Tender Bites, a bag of Skinny Pop Popcorn, three Casey's cheese danishes, and a half bottle of Truly Wild Berry flavored Vodka. When asked where he obtained the food items, he didn't give a straight answer. An employee at the store identified Herrin as the man seen taking items. He was placed under arrest for theft and public intoxication.
A trial date was set for Dec. 20, and on Oct. 26 Herrin pled guilty. He was sentenced to 14 days in the Cass County Jail, and fined $855.
State of Iowa Vs Fernando Villa-Diaz
Fernando Villa-Diaz was charged with operating while under the influence second offense for an offense dated Oct. 22. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor. On Oct. 22, Villa-Diaz was reportedly involved in a domestic incident reported by a child, who said Villa-Diaz was fighting with his mother. Officers contacted the woman, who said Villa-Diaz became upset about a welfare check, and had been physically and verbally abusive towards her. The woman refused medical attention and Villa-Diaz was later located by the Cass County Sheriff's office on Interstate 80.
On Nov. 10, Villa-Diaz filed a written arraignment and pled not guilty to charges. A pre-trial conference on Dec. 19 and a jury trial is set for Jan. 24.
State of Iowa Vs Nicholle Annette Gibson
Nicholle Annette Gibson was charged with driving while barred from an incident dated Oct. 26, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Gibson was observed on Highway 173 travelling at a speed higher than the posted 55 miles per hour speed limit. The officer checked the vehicle speed at 68 miles per hour. Gibson's license was barred and a passenger in the vehicle was also barred. Gibson was taken to the Cass County Sheriff's office where she was charged with driving while barred, and cited for the speed violation. A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 15, and Gibson was released on her own recognizance.
State of Iowa Vs Sakios Yleiza
Sakios Yleiza was charged with domestic abuse assault, second offense, for an incident on Oct. 26, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Officers were called out to a motel on a call that a man was beating up on his girlfriend. One officer talked with Yleiza and another with the victim, and Yleiza denied getting into a fight. The motel manager observed Yleiza striking the woman in the back of the head with a closed fist; He was placed under arrest for domestic assault. Bond was set at $5,000 and a no contact order was put in place. Arraignment was set for Nov. 21, pre-trial conference on Dec. 12, and trial was set for Jan. 24. A written arraignment and a plea of not guilty was filed on Nov. 3, along with a demand for a speedy trial.