The Atlantic Lions are proud to be able to offer two scholarships to Atlantic High School seniors this year. The Lions Club is an organization with community service as its core mission, so the primary criteria for receiving one of these scholarships is a history of outstanding service to the community throughout the student’s high school years. This can include school, community, church, other organization, or personal projects and endeavors.
These one-year scholarships are for seniors who plan to attend an accredited institution of higher education including community college or a trade school. Applicants must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher. The recipients will be selected by members of the Atlantic Lions Club Board of Directors upon submission of a completed application and completion of an interview.
Applications are available from the high school. The scholarships will be for $500 and will be paid directly to the institution of higher education after successful completion of one semester of education.
The Atlantic Lions Club supports Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) and Iowa Lions Foundation (ILF), which provides ongoing funding for the KidsSight program to test children’s eyes throughout all Iowa pre-schools. It also provides funding to the Iowa Lions Eye Bank and the University of Iowa Cochlear Implant Center. ILF supports the Leader Dogs Puppy Program, and education for visually and hearing impaired individuals.
The Atlantic Lions have a long history of contributions to the Atlantic Parks System. In 1976, the Lions partnered with Parks and Recreation and the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation to build Cedar Park. In 1978, we partnered with the same organizations along with Nishna Valley YMCA to build Harl Holt Park; and then subsequently we helped develop Pellet Park. Most recently the Atlantic Lions have continued their tradition of helping to improve the Atlantic Parks System through the donation of benches, a shelter at Schildberg Recreation Area, the renovation of the basketball court in Cedar Park, and the donation of funds to acquire inclusive playground equipment.
The Atlantic Lions fund eye exams and glasses for local disadvantaged children and adults, and pay for hearing aid molds for hearing aids provided through the Iowa Lions Hearing Aid Bank. Funding has gone to support Nishna Trails, the Nishna Valley YMCA, the Atlantic School Nurses Fund, Camp Hertko Hollow (for children with diabetes), and Special Olympics Iowa as well as many other worthy community causes and individual needs.
Anyone interested in contributing to the Atlantic Lions, wishing to pursue possible membership, or needing assistance, please contact Deb Schuler, Atlantic Lions President, at (712) 243-4444.