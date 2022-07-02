Little Library in Macedonia

Macedonia was able to receive a little library thanks to Riverside Links and their connection to Macedonia Hamilton Development Corp. A big thank you to Jonathan Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Jacoby Mullen, Gus Mullen, McKenna Johnson and Jace Haden for installing it for the town of Macedonia.
The Little Libraries started out as an Industrial Arts project at Riverside High School a few years ago. Riverside Links was given the task of placing them in locations in Carson, since they did not have a library. They were able to place all but one. This one was offered to Macedonia in hopes that people would be able to utilize the books available in it when the library in city hall is inaccessible or the diversity of books that may not be in the Macedonia library.
Marilyn Mickey’s grandkids originally helped to paint and decorate the libraries. Over the years maintainer and upkeep have been done to them. The one Macedonia received was painted by Bowe Branan.
A decade ago Riverside Links was formed because of a small town initiative connected with Iowa State University. It was a part of a Hometown Competitiveness campaign. The Competitiveness campaign was originally associated with creating youth leadership, philanthropy, entrepreneurism, and volunteerism.
The initial goal of Riverside Links was to bring Oakland, Carson and Macedonia all together as one community to support the Riverside School District, as the Riverside Community, as well as encouraging Oakland, Carson, and Macedonia to maintain their separate identities.
Riverside Links focus is to encourage others to be a part of their small town communities and to enrich community life.
Riverside Links is the only volunteer group still active from the original small town initiative. Gayle Strickland is the founder and leader of the group.