EXIRA — With the continual agreement with Elderbridge Congregate Meal Program through the Good Neighbor Group in Exira, this program is set to move forward in new ways. With the hire of Katie Wheeler as the new site manager, with Pastor Glen and the Board meeting with the Exira Lions, it is hoped the group can begin a larger program together. As of now, senior citizens and others are coming in as usual at 9 a.m. to socialize over coffee and treats, stay to play cards and then possibly partake in the meal.

