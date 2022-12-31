EXIRA — With the continual agreement with Elderbridge Congregate Meal Program through the Good Neighbor Group in Exira, this program is set to move forward in new ways. With the hire of Katie Wheeler as the new site manager, with Pastor Glen and the Board meeting with the Exira Lions, it is hoped the group can begin a larger program together. As of now, senior citizens and others are coming in as usual at 9 a.m. to socialize over coffee and treats, stay to play cards and then possibly partake in the meal.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic man killed in accident southwest of Adair
- Charges dismissed in theft of antique scaleCharges dismissed in theft of antique scale
- Hawkins in action for Atlantic basektball teams in Raptors905 win over Iowa Wolves
- Area Police Reports
- Ernst Nominates Iowa Students to U.S. Service Academies
- Area Police Reports
- Mayor Presents Milestone Award to Local Cadet
- Nash Roe Can Cook
- PREP GIRLS' WRESTLING: Riverside's Molly Allen up for Ms. Iowa Wrestler
- Steak Dinner for New Year’s Eve will benefit new fire station project in Audubon
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.