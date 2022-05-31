A Matter of Balance session completed

Cass County Public Health recently completed their most recent session of their A Matter of Balance course. This award-winning program helps older adults learn to manage their concerns about falling, make changes to reduce the risk of falling, and increase their physical activity, flexibility, strength, and balance. The next session of A Matter of Balance will be held from on Wednesdays -Aug. 3 through Sept. 21. Registration is required as class size is limited. To register, or for more information, contact Victoria Means at Cass County Public Health at 712-243-7443.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video of Exira-EHK Seniors moving their tassels and throwing their caps near the end of the graduation ceremony.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic Man Pleads Not Guilty to Arson, Attempted Murder Charges
- A Different Kind Of Lunch Lady
- PREP SOFTBALL: Trojans battle Bombers tough, fall 9-7
- Monkeypox: New Health Concern?
- Marshall sworn in as Iowa State County Treasurer's Association President
- AHS Class Night
- PRCA rodeo hits Atlantic next week
- Area Police Reports
- Tivoli Fest coming up May 27-28
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.