A Matter of Balance session completed

(photo contributed)

Pictured are (front left to right) Marcene Arn, Dick Hensley, and Carol Hensley; and (back left to right) Victoria Means (Course Instructor), Linda Jensen, Suzzane Just, Sheryl Buroughs, and Linda Edelman (Course Instructor)

 (photo contributed)

Cass County Public Health recently completed their most recent session of their A Matter of Balance course. This award-winning program helps older adults learn to manage their concerns about falling, make changes to reduce the risk of falling, and increase their physical activity, flexibility, strength, and balance. The next session of A Matter of Balance will be held from on Wednesdays -Aug. 3 through Sept. 21. Registration is required as class size is limited. To register, or for more information, contact Victoria Means at Cass County Public Health at 712-243-7443.

