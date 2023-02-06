AUDUBON — It was time to “Celebrate Audubon” on Friday night, Feb. 3, a chance to socialize and have a fun and entertaining evening — and also to recognize the winners of the Citizen of the Year, the Junior Citizen of the Year and the Live Large award.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos