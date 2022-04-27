PELLA - Central College's Visual and Performing Arts Department will present the tragicomedy "Crimes of the Heart," by American playwright Beth Henley, from April 27-30 in Kruidenier Theatre on Central's campus.
Kamryn Waymire, of Elk Horn, is playing Babe Botrelle and the lighting designer.
The play won the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play. In 1986, the play was novelized and released as a book, written by Claudia Reilly. It is directed by C.D. Adamson, Central assistant professor of theatre.
