The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a “Movie in the Park” Campground Program on Friday, June 30 at the Campground Shelter at Cold Springs Park in Lewis at 9:30 p.m. The movie is free to the public, and individuals don’t have to be a registered camper to attend the program. If it rains, the movie will be rescheduled.
Movie in the Park set for June 30
Jennifer Nichols
