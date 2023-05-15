Cass County Genealogical Society Meeting Minutes

Ten CCGS members and guests met at 1 p.m. at the Atlantic Public Library Meeting Room for Genealogy Online-Gems and Junk DVD. Professor John Philip Colletta delved into methods of verifying whether information about our ancestors located on the internet is a gem or junk. Those in attendance were Dawn Templeman, Beth Johnson, Nancy Sand, Glenna Thompsen, Linda Marek, Mary Brasfield, Carolyn Key, Lavon Eblen, Cindy Sievers, and Mary Hoegh.

