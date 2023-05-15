Ten CCGS members and guests met at 1 p.m. at the Atlantic Public Library Meeting Room for Genealogy Online-Gems and Junk DVD. Professor John Philip Colletta delved into methods of verifying whether information about our ancestors located on the internet is a gem or junk. Those in attendance were Dawn Templeman, Beth Johnson, Nancy Sand, Glenna Thompsen, Linda Marek, Mary Brasfield, Carolyn Key, Lavon Eblen, Cindy Sievers, and Mary Hoegh.
Cass County Genealogical Society Meeting Minutes- April 27
jeffl
