ATLANTIC - The Cass County Attorney is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence after an arrest on Sunday morning, Jan. 16. Reports say Vanessa Strazdas, 46, Cass County Attorney, was arrested for OWI/first offense.
Strasdas was arrested at about 4 a.m. Sunday morning, and was released on her own recognizance at about 10 a.m. that morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s inmate roster.
She was appointed county attorney on Feb. 1, 2019, after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of then County Attorney Michael Hooper as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District.