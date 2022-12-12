ATLANTIC — Santa’s helpers on Saturday were carrying clipboards and checking in special guests who wanted to have their pictures taken with the “Big Guy” himself. Atlantic Animal Health Center, Logan Bierbaum and Santa Claus were well organized, ushering in pets and their families and setting up pictures. There were even scarves and hats to add a holiday flare to the pictures taken at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce meeting room. Pictures were taken from 9 a.m. to noon — leaving Santa just enough time to get to his cabin for more pictures in the afternoon. Free will donations from the event will be given to the Avery Anderson Schoolarship Fund.
