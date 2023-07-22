AUDUBON — The Audubon County Fair Baby Contest was held on Saturday, July 15. The 6-12 month division winners include: (left to right): Audubon County Fair Queen, Sienna Albertsen; Prettiest Eyers: Madison Musfeldt, daughter of Joel and Chassity Musfeldt; Most Resembles Parent: Wren Mennenoh, daughter of Bre and Wade Mennenoh; Biggest Smile: Hutch Olesen, son of Dilan and Courtney Olesen and Most/Curliest Hair: Dallas Lauridsen, son of Kyle and Kelsey Lauridsen. Judges for the contest were Tracey Armentrout, Molly Christensen and Heather Sprague. Awards were donated by Audubon Food Land and Audubon County Fair Board.
13-24 month division winners include: (left to right): Audubon County Fair Queen, Sienna Albertsen; Most/Curliest Hair: Faith Klocke, daughter of Brad and Brittney Klocke (held by sister Autumn); Most Resembles Parent: Everly Runyan, daughter of Ryan Runyan and Stephanie Vampola-Runyan; Prettiest Eyes: Tillie Petersen daughter of Chase and Brenna Petersen; and Biggest Smile: Isabel Olesen, daughter of Seth and Luka Olesen.