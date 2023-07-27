Are you a pet lover? If so, you do not want to miss the Pet Show, Dog Show, or the Clover Kids Animal Show at the 2023 Cass County Fair! Each of these events allow youth to display their knowledge of animal care and handling.
The Pet Show will be held at the north entrance of the Cass County Community Center on Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m., the show includes a wide range of animals, from cats to mice and even llamas.
The Dog Show is an event focused on skill and handling for both the dog and the exhibitor. The Dog Show will take place in the outdoor show ring at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28. Members participating in the dog show must attend workouts throughout the summer led by Superintendent Melissa Lingk to practice skills that they will exhibit and be judged on at fair. Members must make at least six practice sessions to be able to show at fair; this helps both the dog and the exhibitor get used to the show ring and other dogs, in addition to practicing skills and patterns. Dog project members compete in obedience classes based on experience level. They also can compete in showmanship, agility, working and the always popular costume class!
“Pets provide companionship for young and old alike. In 4-H, pets also help members learn more about animals and how to care for them,” shares Katie Bateman, County Youth Coordinator. “Being responsible for pets helps members learn decision-making skills by deciding what kind of pet is best for them, housing arrangements and what to feed them. Entries in the 4-H pet show can include birds, cats, hamsters, mice, rats, gerbils, guinea pigs, fish, turtles, pigmy goats or miniature donkeys.”
Clover Kid members also get a chance to share their favorite animal at fair!
Clover Kids are youth in kindergarten through third grade who are learning about 4-H through fun, hands-on activities. The Clover Kids Animal Show is on Friday, July 28 beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Outdoor Show Ring. Clover Kids are allowed to show anything from hamsters to bottle calves in this non-competitive show and will share their knowledge about their animal and how they care for it with the audience. Clover Kids will also be accompanied into the show ring by a senior-level 4-H’er, as a mentor and to ensure a safe experience. This provides the youth with a great learning experience before exhibiting animals and participating in competitive events once in 4-H.