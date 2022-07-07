On Saturday, July 9, the road between Kiddie Korral and the Bandstand will be closed for the Sunnyside Block Party. The road to get to the Sunnyside Pool will still be open as well as the rest of the roads in the park will remain open.

We appreciate your understanding on the road closure as this is for the safety of the people attending the Sunnyside Block Party," officials said. "The Sunnyside Block Party runs from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday with a live band playing on the Bandstand at 6 p.m. We hope to see you all this weekend!"

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos