On Saturday, July 9, the road between Kiddie Korral and the Bandstand will be closed for the Sunnyside Block Party. The road to get to the Sunnyside Pool will still be open as well as the rest of the roads in the park will remain open.
We appreciate your understanding on the road closure as this is for the safety of the people attending the Sunnyside Block Party," officials said. "The Sunnyside Block Party runs from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday with a live band playing on the Bandstand at 6 p.m. We hope to see you all this weekend!"