Atlantic FFA Horse Judging team competes at FFA Horse Career Development Event

The Atlantic FFA Horse Judging team competed in the annual Iowa FFA Horse Career Development Event held at Kirkwood Community College on June 13. Members of the team included: Kayedance Sturm, Rylee Harlan and Lily Willrich.
This year 33 chapters participated in this year’s Career Development Event designed to provide the student an opportunity to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of Equine Science. The 112 individual contestants evaluated halter and performance classes. They also answered questions over the classes and gave oral reasons to explain their placings. A written examination was included along with a team problem solving competition.
When asked about their favorite part of the contest Willrich said, “My favorite part of the competition was learning how so many different things, builds, and movements to look at in a horse. Especially what someone like a professional judge looks at in a horse. I also really enjoyed meeting people from all over Iowa.” Sturm commented that her favorite part was getting to talk to other people after having to be quiet for six hours during the competition.” When asked what her favorite part of the day was, Harlan said, “Making new friends and getting to see and learn about all the different horses.”
Sturm led the Atlantic team placing 32nd, Harlan was second with a 36th, and Willrich rounded out the scores by placing 62nd out of 112 individuals. Atlantic FFA Advisor Eric Miller said, “I was extremely happy with the team’s performance. These FFA members are just beginning their FFA career as incoming freshmen. They placed Ninth as a team in Questions and Reasons so their future is bright.”