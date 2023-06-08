May 25, 2023
Seven CCGS members and guests met at 11 a.m. at the Family Table Restaurant, Atlantic for lunch and a program. The event included placing flags on the abolitionist’s graves at the Oakwood Cemetery, northeast of Lewis. Because of the rain shower, the group moved to the restaurant’s meeting room. Mary Hoegh presented the history of the abolitionists.
A map of the cemetery identified the location of the grave sites of the abolitionists. Eight individuals are buried in Oakwood and the ninth one is buried in Atlantic. The group learned many interesting facts and stories about each of the nine individuals and families.
James M Baxter (1833-1904) Block 3 Lot 3
Henry S Cary, MD (1816-1887) Block 2 Lot 10
AA Case (1812-1897) Block 7 Lot 9
James H Coe (1818-1889) Block 10 Lot 15
Thomas Hopley (1802-1871) Block 3 Lot 19
K.W. Macomber (1813-1895) Block 1 Lot 2
Oliver Mills (1821-1907) Block 2 Lot 21
Mrs Jeremiah Bradshaw Block 10 Lot 9
John Keyes (1815-1873) Buried in Atlantic Cemetery
Those in attendance were Dawn Templeman, Glenna Thompsen, Linda Marek, Mary Brasfield, Lavon Eblen, Cindy Sievers, and Mary Hoegh.
On Thursday, June 22 a road trip to Walnut for members and non-members is planned. Please meet at the Atlantic Library at 9 a.m. to carpool. The morning will be spent visiting the Walnut Genealogy Room, the Walnut Creek Historical Museum, and lunch at “Bit of Iowa” located one half block east of the Bank.
In November: An event is in the planning stages to recognize women veterans in or from Cass County. Please send the name, address, phone number or email of any woman veteran you know to casscgs@gmail.com. Thank you.
The objectives of Cass County Genealogical Society
1. To create and foster interest in genealogy,
2. To preserve, improve, compile, and help maintain genealogical and historical data,
3. To aid individuals in compiling family genealogies.