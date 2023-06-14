LEWIS — First responders were called out to Lewis in the 500 block of East Main on Tuesday, June 13 at about 7:39 p.m. for a motorcycle accident with injuries.
On arrival responders found that a 2010 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, operated by Bo Wilson, of Lewis was coming south on 582nd Street. As it was approaching the curve to the west, the Wilson was unable to navigate the curve, and continued south, losing control and sliding into the ditch in the 500 block of East Main Street. He received injuries to his face and head, and was flown to an area hospital via Life Flight. The accident remains under investigation.