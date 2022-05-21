ELK HORN — It’s not Tivoli Fest Lite anymore: the 42nd annual Tivoli Fest celebration is back in full swing again, offering music, food, drink, fun and of course, Hygge.
This year’s festival will be held on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 including all the old familiar things. Don’t miss Danish Folk Dancing, Danish foods, from aebleskiver to open faced Danish sandwiches and even Danish hot dogs, tours of the Danish Windmill, the Museum of Danish America, The VikingHjem — a typical Viking era structure — and cap off Saturday night with the Tivoli Fireworks Spectacular.
This year’s Tivoli Royalty include King Mark and Queen Barb Smith of Elk Horn, long term supporters of the community. The junior royalty are Princess Susan Reinhardt, a third grader from Kimballton and Prince Brody Larsen, a first grader from Elk Horn.
The event kicks off on Friday with the Iowa Craft Beer Tent set up at the Elk Horn Fire Station from 3-11 p.m. Danish Hot Dogs by the Tivoli Committee will be on sale from 6 p.m. until they sell out, and new for this year, there will be music by Loren Christensen with special guest Randy Burk from 5-7 p.m. The band Hired Guns will play for a free will donation at the gate from 8-11 p.m. Playing classic rock to classic country, the band includes veteran musicians, including local Mark Christiansen of Diego Garcia.
The Danish Windmill will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It was built in 1848, and celebrates 46 years in America, after coming to Elk Horn in 1975. The grounds also include the VikingHjem, Morning Star Chapel and the Ebeltoft Village.
The Museum of Danish America is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. free of charge. Featured exhibits include Papirklip: A Global and Timeless Art, on intricate images created with paper and scissors. There is also In Search of Zion: The Danish-American Mormon Movement — offering a chance to learn more about the thousands of Danish Mormons who traveled the Mormon Trail to Utah. A new exhibit, opening May 26 is Tattoo: Identity through Ink — looking at tattoos documenting the history of humanity for more than 5,000 years.
Also available are behind the scenes tours of artifact storage vaults, Bedstemor’s house, the Genealogy Center, and the Jens Jensen Prairie Landscape Park, offering 30 acres of prairie, picnic areas, an authentic homesteaders cabin, walking trails and more.
The official Tivoli Fest Opening Ceremonies are at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 at the Danish Windmill, with a local colorguard, the Tivoli King and Queen, and the raising of the Danish and American flags. The national anthems of each country will also be played and Mayor Keli Hansen and Tivoli Chairperson Dustin Petersen will conduct the ceremonies.
Up early to take in the sights? The Elk Horn Fire Station will be serving Aebleskiver and Medisterpolse from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The M&M Fun Run, a 5K Mill to Mermaid run starts at 8:15 a.m. in the parking lot north of the Mill, with registration from 7:30-8 a.m. Registration is $5, and it ends at the Little Mermaid Fountain in Kimballton. Winners in all categories will get t-shirts. All ages are welcome, M&Ms will be available for all participants and on Saturday, Salem Lutheran Home will provide transportation back to Elk Horn after the run is over.
The Danish Windmill will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with the VikingHjem.
Entertainment will be available at the Mill Entertainment Stage. Bring a lawnchair, and take in folk dancers, story tales, Viking demonstrations and more. Danish Villages Folk Dancers will perform at noon; Omaha’s Scandinavian Folk Dancers at 1 p.m. Viking enactment and rope making demonstrations will be offered at 3 p.m. H.C. Andersen stories will be offered at the H.C. Andersen statue at 3:30 p.m. and the Omaha Scandinavian Folk Dancers will return at 4 p.m.
Take a stroll on the Stroget, a Danish Walking Street, and in city park, with an open air market. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. check out vendors, a flea market, crafts and more; Food vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., A Tivoli Country Store on Main Street, including a bake sale, will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Retail shops, the Danish Museum, Winery and more will offer shopping between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., hours vary.
Like cars? A Show and Shine will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Elk Horn Park.
The Museum of Danish America will still offer free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with Bedstemor’s House, which will be open from noon until 4 p.m. Learn about genealogy at the Genealogy Center, featuring an exhibit on local history, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tivoli Parade will begin at 11 a.m. The route will go along Highway 173, turning east a block after Broadway Street, north on Madison Street to College Street and west back to Hwy. 173.
The Elk Horn Fire Station is the place to be for food, beer and music.
Aebleskiver and Medisterpolse breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Iowa Craft Beer Tent from 11 a.m. to midnight.
Folk music by Dwight Lamb, Bill Peterson and Tom Carlson, playing the Nyckelharpa will perform after the parade from about noon, at 2 and 4 p.m.
Parade winners will be announced at 3 p.m. Master Griller’s BBQ will be held from 5-8 p.m.
A new addition is Brad and Kate, a pop/folk group featuring husband and wife duo, Kate Myers and Brad Myers play from 6-8 p.m.
The day winds down with Third Wish Band from 9 p.m. to midnight.
At the Elk Horn Town Hall there will be Danish open-faced sandwiches and desserts from noon to 4 p.m. along with a photographic display of Elk Horn History.
Children’s activities are offered at the Elk Horn Library from noon to 3 p.m.
The New Century Art Guild and Canteen and Gallery will offer a veteran’s art exhibit starting at 10:30 a.m. Art classes and activities for all ages will begin at 1 p.m. and the Polka Police will perform from noon until 2 p.m., a tribute to Jim O’Keefe.
The Tivoli Fest Fireworks Spectacular will be held after dark, put on by the Waymire Brothers.