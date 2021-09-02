Aug. 26
The weekly meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Atlantic was held at Pizza Ranch. The guest speaker was Major Jason Erikson from the Atlantic branch of the Civil Air Patrol. The program was arranged by member Amy Roland.
Major Erikson explained that the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is part of the US Air Force, although it is older. It also works with all the other branches of the US Armed Services. It was chartered just after WW 2, in which they played an important part in the protection of our shores from enemy U Boats.
CAP has three main parts: 1. Aerospace Education: especially in schools and community organizations; 2. Cadet Program: Males and females ages 12—21 may enroll in this program. There are 16 steps within the program, branching out into different areas. 3. Emergency Services: This is further divided into Search & Rescue; Disaster Relief; Humanitarian Service; AF Support; Counter Drug.
The Atlantic Wing meets at the Armory, 201 Poplar Street.
In other Kiwanis news, the annual Fund Drive is ending with many thanks to the individuals and business who have chosen to help support our service programs. This money, along with the profits from our concession trailer and sale and installation of flags and flagpoles means we can continue with the many programs that benefit the community and especially the youth.
The club meets each Thursday at noon at Pizza Ranch. Visitors are always welcome.