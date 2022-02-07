DECORAH — Kailey Jones, Luther College sophomore of Avoca, has been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List.
Luther College’s fall 2021 Dean’s List includes 698 students; 120 first-years, 163 sophomores, 167 juniors and 248 seniors. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).
