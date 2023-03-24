The Cass County Conservation Board has announced this year's annual Fable Contest Winners .The contest was held between all county third grade students, and is sponsored by the Cass County Environmental Education Committee. All students received a certificate of participation, and first, second and third place was awarded in each class. Following are the first place fables.
Jamie Jacobsen
Washington Elementary - Mrs. Van Ert
The Very Mean Killer Whale
Once upon a time there lived a very mean killer Whale. He loved bullying sharks. That was his favorite thing to do. There was a new shark. He was very nice. He asked the killer whale if he would like to be his friend. No one my friend. Go away. The next day the killer Whale said to the Shark. I am so sorry that I was mean yesterday. I think I got up on the wrong side of my bed. It’s ok, said the Shark. Would you like to be my friend now? Yes, said the killer Whale. The next day after school the killer Whale told the Shark that there was better fish at the bottom of the sea. The Shark tries to get down there, but he could not. He went home and got in trouble. For being 3 hours late. The End.
Lesson: Be careful who you trust.
Huntley Walton
Washington Elementary- Mrs. Benning
The Ants and the Squirrels
Once upon a time, in the African Grasslands there were some Ants and some Squirrels. Here’s what happened. One day the Squirrels met up with the Ants. The Ants told them “A storm is coming! Get prepared!” The Squirrels said “We’re prepared.” But one day the storm came. The Squirrels weren’t prepared. Then a tornado came! The Ants hid in their shelter. It was prepared. “Uh oh” the Squirrels replied. The tornado got closer and closer and closer! By the end of the storm a few were injured. They had learnt a valuable lesson.
Lesson: Always be prepared.
Cadence Kennedy
Washington Elementary - Mrs. Smith
The Horse and the Cow
On a hot and humid day in the barn a new Cow came. When the popular Horse met it, he straight away started saying mean things behind the Cow’s back. Eventually the Cow heard about what the Horse had been saying and he was furious. The next day the Cow decided to confront the Horse about what the Horse had done. The Horse decided to admit what he had been doing. The Cow decided to forgive the Horse because the Horse promised not ever to do it again. They became best friends and lived happily ever after.
Lesson: Think before you act.
Gavin Selders
Washington Elementary - Mrs. Larsen
The Bunny and the Ant
One day the Ant went to the park with the Bunny. When they were walking they found a road. They went across. Then they were at the park. They played for one hour. It was very fun, but the Ant scraped his knee. It hurt. They played on the swings for fifteen minutes. Then they decided to go home. On the way they decided to play hide and seek for 30 minutes. It was fun. Then they went home, but on a road they had to cross this time there was way more traffic. They were scared to cross the road, but the bunny leaped in the road. He got hit. The Ant tried to stop the traffic. He did. He brought the Bunny to the vet. He broke both of his legs.
Lesson: Look before you leap.
Amelia McBride
Washington Elementary- Ms. Miller
The Lonely Pig
Once, there was a pig. The Pig did not have many friends. The other animals (Tiger and Giraffe) did not want to play with him. So, the Pig went and laid down in his mud puddle and said to himself, “I hope tomorrow they want to play with me.” And then he fell fast asleep. He dreamed animals liked him.
The next morning, Pig overheard Tiger and Giraffe talking. “Pig smells like garbage!” said Giraffe. “Yeah! And he looks like a lake monster!” Pig sighed and went to his mud puddle. There, he sobbed. “This forest is the worst!” he whined. The next day, all of Tiger and Giraffe’s friends moved away. They had no other choice to be friends with pig. When they did, Pig was the nicest animal they had ever met.
Lesson: Don’t judge a book by its cover
Ethan
CAM North- Mrs. Akers
Mantis and Frog
Frog and Mantis are best friends at a school. Frog played in the classroom and did not get his work done. Frog did not get to go to recess. Mantis did her work so she got to go to recess. Frog was sad. He wanted to play tag with Mantis. The next day, Frog did his work at home and did his work in class. He was able to go to recess. Frog and Mantis played tag. Frog was happy. Frog always did his work so he could go to recess and play a game with Mantis.
Moral: There’s a time for work and a time for play.
Ryker
CAM South-Ms. Gettler
Bee and the Bear
One time in the wild a Bee found a Bear. The Bear was trying to get food. The Bee asked the Bear if he needed help. The Bear yelled at the Bee “No I’m just trying to get food.” Then the Bee said “yeah and you need help getting the food on the top of that tree you are under.” Then the Bear said “fine. I do, just please get that watermelon down from that tree.” Then Bee said “sure, I will but we need to become best friends forever.” The Bear said fine, so the Bee got the watermelon, and the Bee and the Bear became friends. And they ate the watermelon together and they never yelled at each other again.
Lesson: Little people can do big things.