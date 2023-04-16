AUDUBON — Housing is an issue in many of Iowa’s small towns and with a new housing project coming in to Audubon, the Audubon city council is looking at changing the zoning from R-2 One Family Residence to R4-Multiple Family Residences. The hearing will be held on May 8.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags