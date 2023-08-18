The Cass County Community Foundation reminds Cass County nonprofits that the deadline to apply for grant funds is Thursday, Sept. 1. Applications are currently being accepted online for the fall grant cycle with $29,940 available to support Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects. Of the total allocated funds, $4,000 is restricted to the community of Griswold, and $25,940 is available to support nonprofit organizations and projects throughout the county.
Full application details, helpful resources, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Cass County under County Listing at swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.
Only organizations providing services in Cass County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501©(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project. For Fall 2023, the Cass County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital and program support. General operating support will not be considered.
Contact Sunni Kamp (sunni@omahafoundation.org) or Sydney Calcagno (sydney@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794- 3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the October Board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of October.