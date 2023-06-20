ATLANTIC — It’s the second year of the Cass/Atlantic/Pride (CAP) community picnic, one that many might not have heard of, or if they did, may have questions about. But the first question for many might be — “Will I be welcome here?”
Johnna Joy, an organizer of the Cass/Atlantic/Pride (CAP) community picnic which is coming up Saturday, June 24, says yes. It’s open to individuals, families of all shapes and sizes, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies as well.
This is the second year of the picnic.
This wasn’t the first community picnic for CAP. “Last year was the first year,” Johnna said, adding it was a little bit thrown together, not as widely advertised, “And kind of the first Cass Atlantic Pride event, it was not well organized, it had music, we brought hot dogs and drinks, and had rainbow tablecloths and that was about it.”
Johnna said there was definitely more planning this year. “This year we were thinking ahead, it was not just me doing it all, the group and there are people who are helping organize things.”
Now it’s a bigger family picnic, we’ve met some more people and have a little more bandwidth to have more fun.
It is like a bigger family picnic. There will be games, bubbles, chalk, a kids Story Time, and some local kids wanted to do some performances, Johnna said.
And yes, taking place in June, it is a Pride event, open and organized by members of the Cass/Atlantic/Pride community, who hope that it will be well attended, that people will be able to enjoy themselves and those with questions, or who just want to see what it’s all about.
Who belongs to the group? “So mostly it’s Atlantic folks, from around the area, as well as some from Audubon, and Exira, too,” Johnna said.
Just getting the word out has been interesting, Johnna said, noting it varied for individuals about how public they want to be.
“That’s why I (Johnna) felt it was important to make sure we get word out. We’ve gotten bolder this year because the climate (political) has been absurd. People need support in light of (what’s happening in the south, regarding LGBTQ+ rights).”
Johnna Joy owns a small business, making jewelry and art, and selling at Produce in the Park.
“(Starting) in June, which is Pride month,” Johnna said, “there were many little pride flags to give out so that people could put them out on their lawn. I took (the flags) to the park so I can give them out free.”
“I did get a flag bucket up in Audubon at the Bakery,” Johanna said, adding “If you go there you can see our little flag bucket there. We’re expanding.”
Getting to know people when you are new in town is sometimes hard. Originally when Johnna came here she didn’t know many people. But after putting out the flags and being at Produce in the Park, Johnna said, “It turns out that there are a lot of Queer people here. I went from being new in town and not knowing a lot of people, to having a vibrant social life.”
Johnna felt there were probably others out there who were unsure about stepping out or visiting with group members. “After connecting with enough people, I decided to start a Facebook page, the group’s name started out wordier but the name eventually got cut down to “Cass/Atlantic/Pride,” or CAP, to be more precise.
“We realized there were so many of us in town, and we realized — especially in the political climate today — that there was both a want and a need for a group like this,” Johnna said.
At the end of the day it comes down to: are there gay people in my town? Is it a place where Queer people are safe enough?” Johnna said, adding “There is safety in numbers; When you organize those numbers, people feel safe enough.”
CAP organizers hope that family, in whatever form it is, feels safe coming for the picnic on Saturday, from 12-4 p.m. at Camblins Addition in Sunnyside Park in Atlantic.
“A lot of the kids stuff is being thought of because I have a 7-year-old daughter… all the organizers have kids, from littles to older teens in their family,” Johnna said. The event isn’t exactly a San Francisco Pride, it’s definitely a family oriented event were everyone’s family can come and be themselves, which is not the reality of every other small town event, Johnna said.
Hoping that more people will show up this year, Johanna said, “How can we make them come, make them excited and (make them) think this is going to be a good time? Community support is important, and Johnna said there probably some who never heard of CAP. The group gets together and also has support groups twice a month.
Where there was community support, “That kind of community care is just what the doctor ordered.”