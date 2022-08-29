LEWIS - Field peas and forages will headline a beef field day at Iowa State University’s Armstrong Memorial Research and Demonstration Farm on Friday, Sept. 16. Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said the program is geared toward local beef producers with information on exploring alternative cropping systems, tips for managing calves, and insight into the 2023 beef market.
jeffl
