AUDUBON — Voters in the Audubon Community School District have voted to adopt a revenue purpose statement specifying how the district will use revenues from one cent sales tax received.
Of the total eligible voters, or 2,497, 117 precinct voters voted to approve the measure, including 114 precinct and three absentee voters. That was 5.09 percent of the eligible voters.
There were 10 no votes (all precinct). While there were seven Guthrie County voters, none cast a ballot.
Superintendent Eric Trager said he was happy to see the RPS measure get approved. He had said earlier the reason for the change was to enable the district to bond against the one cent sales tax revenue so that the district would have enough funds available for the high school/middle school building renovation project.