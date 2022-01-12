Containers: Who Knew?

A special container for everything from horse hair to bombs was designed by the Armed Forces. Steve Livengood will be presenting a program about military containers on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2 p.m. at the American Legion Memorial Building, 201 Poplar Street, Atlantic.
Livengood will explain and show examples of a variety of military containers. Why were German fuel cans used by Americans and why did they have three handles? The answer is just one of the stories he will tell. Boring? Not likely.
Programs are sponsored by Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise (ARISE) most months of the year. Topics may relate to the military, the railroad or history as it affects people in southwest Iowa. Various presentations and speakers are funded by individual donations, Atlantic Promotion Commission and Humanities Iowa.
There is no fee to attend. For more information see facebook: Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise.