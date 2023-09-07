Dream to Farm, a partnership with Iowa Western and Golden Hills, will instruct potential producers on how to start a small-scale local food farm. This program is reviving the Dream to Farm program that was held by Iowa Western and Golden Hills in 2012-2013.Many aspects of starting a local food production farm--including business planning, crop (vegetable, fruit, herbs, and small grains) and livestock production, pest management, and more, will be included in the class.The 14-week course begins on Sept. 14 and will hold sessions from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursdays (except Thanksgiving) through Dec. 14. Registration for the series is $99.More details will be posted here as soon as they are confirmed.
Topics include: Horticulture, Livestock, Business Planning and Marketing, Soils and Irrigation, Crops and Germination and Integrated Pest Management/
More details and the registration link can be found at goldenhillsrcd.org/dreamtofarm