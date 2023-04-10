Region XII talks about grants

AUDUBON - Audubon County Economic Development and Tourism hosted an event calling attention to three different programs that could be used to improve downtowns in the Audubon County area, looking at resources that could be used for things like Upper Story Housing, a Derelict Building grant and a Community Catalyst program.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

