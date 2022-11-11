The Tuesday Music Club met at the Faith Lutheran Church at 1:30 on Oct. 4. Roll call was a Music Club memory answered by eighteen members. A musical moment was delivered by Fern Lindvall who described a condition called “synethesia” in which some artists and musicians can see letters or numbers in color. She discovered this fact while watching the game show Jeopardy. Coincidentally, her grandson also has this condition as do several composers and painters which she listed: Jean Sibelius, Franz Liszt, Nikoli Rimsky Korsakov, Itshak Perlman, Vincent Van Gogh, Duke Ellington, and Billy Joel.
