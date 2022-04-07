ATLANTIC - The Atlantic McDonalds is mostly gone, with heavy equipment busy Monday with demolition work, and on Tuesday more clean up of the debris left over. Leonard Management officials said they hoped to be done and reopened this summer. The new McDonalds will have updated equipment and a new look, along with a second drive through lane in order to help customers order and get their food faster. Chain link fencing went up over the weekend and crews removed trees and bushes, then started on the building. On Tuesday the building was reduced to piles of debris that were being loaded up to haul off.
A short video of the McDonalds in Atlantic being torn down.
