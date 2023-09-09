3 Bee Farms, located near Griswold at 14922 535th Street, will host Honey Fest on Sept. 16 and 17. It will include activities like hay rides, corn maze, concessions, see the animals, plus new family activities for all ages.
Hours for September and October will be Monday through Thursday- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday- 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit their web site www.3beefarms.com, follow them on Facebook: 3 Bee Farms Market & Orchard or give them a call at (712) 778-425.