The Atlantic Booster Club met in the High School Commons area at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 for their annual back-to-school picnic and August meeting. The picnic was originally scheduled to be held at Schildberg but was moved indoors due to the extreme heat. Present were: Brian and Jennifer Wagner, Andy Mitchell, Dan Vargason, Rachelle McCalla, Jill Rudy, Megan Roberts, Raelyn Barkley, Clint Roland, Jarrod O’Donnell, Kerry Jepsen, and Janelle Anderson. In addition, several spouses were present as guests for the picnic, but did not vote or participate in the meeting.
Our volunteers cleaned and stocked the concession stands for the new school year. We are currently transitioning to being able to accept debit and credit cards at the concession stands. For those visiting our stands, this is a new feature and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we learn how to make the best use of this new capability. Especially at Friday night football games when we have large crowds, we’re asking the public to pay attention to signage that may indicate specific lines that are cash-only, or express lanes for those wishing only to buy pop and/or popcorn and candy. If we can all make efficient use of these special lines, that will allow everyone to get their concessions more quickly so they can get back to watching the game.
In addition to approving several standard requests, a couple of major new additions were approved for the high school gym. Look for these by the start of basketball season. They were expensive but we’re hoping these will add value to our events, while making the gym even more entertaining for both the home and away crowds, and providing more of that big venue feel right here in Atlantic.
The Booster Club is grateful to all those local business, individuals, and families that have purchased sponsorship packages. We are proud of our students, their hard-work, and all they accomplish through their athletics and other activities. The support our young people receive from the community is another strong reminder of why Atlantic, Iowa, is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. Go Trojans!