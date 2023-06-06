DES MOINES – The Atlantic Community School District and Audubon Community School District have sites for the summer food program put on through the Iowa Department of Education. The program helps prevent low-income kids — who rely on free or reduced price meals during the school year — from going hungry after school lets out.
Atlantic, Audubon among summer meal program sites for kids
