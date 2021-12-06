AUDUBON - It started as what Jenn Nelson, her mother-in-law Jeanne Nelson and her mother, Pam Lego thought would be an interesting hobby, and it has turned into a full time business.
“It was just something that came up out of the blue,” Jenn said, “We had seen some people making soap on the internet, and they thought they should try it.”
She said they bottled up the ingredients, all got together and had a blast making soap.
“And I thought that’d be the end of it,” Jenn said, but then other people started asking about trying the soap, “And we thought we could buy stuff together, and do it as a hobby. And it just kind of took off.”
Today the women spend almost every day from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. making soap, lotions, candles and more, and sell at events and off their website.
It was May, 2020, when they got started as a business.
My husband had broken his arm and was laid up at the time, and the couple had just moved to an acreage in the county, west of Audubon.
Jenn said there was a big building there that her husband had planned to use to fix tractors in, but they started working in there, in a small area, and “We just took it over,” Jenn said, “It was just a small area dedicated originally, but now we’re using the whole building.”
Jenn said “We decided, ‘If we’re going to do this, let’s do it right,’” and got insurance as they made plans to get started.
How did the business get it’s unusual name - Smudge?
Jenn said they were searching for a name, and Smudge just came up. “It has so many meanings for us,” she said, noting a simple meaning for Smudge was “perfectly imperfect.”
Everything they make, she said, is completely unique. Everything is a great product but it won’t be exactly the same each time.
Jenn said their little hobby grew quickly.
“It was just the three of us, making all this stuff, all day, every day. I was able to quit my job, and I’m doing this full time now,” she said.
Jenn said with three small children, under four, and the job works well for her as she’s home all the time, and doing the work “doesn’t feel like work. It’s the absolute schedule for me.”
What started as a hobby making soap turned into a business that sells body soap, soy candles, meditation candles, solid lotion, solid shampoo and conditioner, rollerball perfume, liquid lotion, liquid soap, wax melts, and a bath line that includes shower steamers and bath bombs.
“We get pretty creative,” she said. They have had raspberry cheese cake soap that looks like a slice of cheesecake, and chocolate strawberry cupcakes. Other soaps have been decorated with things like succulent plants.
“Now is the time of the year when we sell the most (product), it’s a much more personalized gift,” she said. And if the person getting the gift likes the soap or other product, they would be more likely to buy more.
Recently they have ramped up production.
“I severely underestimated the growth in our business,” Jenn said. Soap she said can take up to six weeks to cure, and candles can take two weeks, and while they had a lot of stock ready, it was selling fast. When they ran out of Christmas soap, Jenn said Jeanne got creative and carved trees out of soap to decorate other soaps.
She was hoping to launch liquid soap, but after getting started they found they were waiting for materials. “They were supposed to be here three or four weeks ago.”
Price increases were also a problem - one ingredient has tripled in price and Jenn said she was looking at either increasing the prices by $2 or stop making that item. “It’s just dead in the water right now,” she said.
She also underestimated the amount of time it took for administration of a small business. “I didn’t realize how much work there would be on the admin said,” she said, “I’m swamped with paperwork and I don’t get to spend as much time working with the products.”
What is the favorite part for Jenn and her co-workers?
“There’s probably a different answer from all us,” Jenn said. Her favorite is the meditation candle. “It’s completely unique,” she said, noting she was holding back from showing it off to other candle makers. “It’s something I’m really proud of, we designed it ourselves.”
One of the candles is called Calm, and includes lavender and sage scents, for a calming effect, and also has real amethyst crystals in it.
“That whole line has really taken off,” she said, “With the pandemic everyone needs a little calm. It’s been a great seller for us.”
And Jenn had some news. “We are rebranding, it will still be Smudge, but we will have a whole new icon, the same products and more professional looking.”
You can check their Facebook page to see where they will be in person, or order off their webpage at www.smudgeiowa.com for things you need now.