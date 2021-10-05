ATLANTIC — The annual Firemen’s Donation Breakfast on Sunday morning went over “very, very well,” according to Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel. About 450 people came in for the free will breakfast which included pancakes, eggs and sausage with drinks. While it might have been a little slow when the breakfast opened at 7 a.m. “It got really busy later,” Cappel said.
Funds raised go for things like fire prevention week activities and the annual fireman’s parade, he said. “It’s all for a good cause.”
He offered a big thank you to all who came out for the breakfast and helped support the department in their fire prevention week efforts.
The Firemen’s Parade is Saturday, Oct. 9 and line up starts at 4 p.m. The parade begins at 6 p.m. running south on Chestnut to Sixth Street then north on Walnut Street.