The descendants of John Finnell and Mary Ellen Sullivan came together once again on Sunday, July 10, and this was the 74th year. The weather, food and time with family was just great and enjoyed by everyone. The children also enjoyed the playground equipment and playing games. There were 37 in attendance, the oldest being 91-years- old and the youngest was 4-years-old. Some of the family came from Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa this year. The family plans to have another one next year.

