Mobile Food Pantry Set for May 17 in Anita

Anita Food Pantry will be hosting a mobile food pantry next week, on Wednesday,  May 17 at 208 Chestnut Street in Anita from 4 to 6 p.m. A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. Mobile food pantries are available free of charge. Anyone in need is welcome, and no documentation is required. Each car can take food for up to two households at a time.

Tags