POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY — The second week of the trial of Alison Dorsey, 39, of Anita is underway. The trial began on Monday, May 1 when the jury was chosen.
Second week of murder trial for Alison Dorsey begins
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Second Week of Murder Trial Underway
- Dorsey murder trial begins again in Council Bluffs
- Second week of murder trial for Alison Dorsey begins
- PREP TRACK: Atlantic at Hawkeye 10 meet
- Character Counts Awards/Guest Speaker
- Police Reports
- Cumberland man dies in motorcycle accident
- Audubon County named "Bird Friendly Iowa"
- Dean and Cheryl Christensen to celebrate 50 years
- PREP TRACK: Riverside girls take WIC track crown
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.