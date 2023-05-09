Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.