Alison Dorsey

Alison Dorsey

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY — The second week of the trial of Alison Dorsey, 39, of Anita is underway. The trial began on Monday, May 1 when the jury was chosen.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.