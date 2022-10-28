The Marne Mason’s Harvest Breakfast will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Marne Fire Station from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost is $10 for adults, and $4 for children ages 10 and under. The menu will include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, juice, milk, coffee and famous homemade Mississippi biscuits and homemade jam.

Tags

Trending Food Videos