CCMH Auxiliary Board Meeting Minutes

The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on July 18 with 14 members and Beth Spieker present. The meeting was called to order at 1:05 p.m.
Secretary Elaine Martens read the minutes of the May 16 board meeting. The minutes were approved as read.
Communications were read. There were no bills. Beth Spieker gave the Administrative Report.
The Standing Rules were reviewed. Members are to look them over and bring their comments to the August Board meeting where they will be voted on. Final approval will be at the October General Meeting.
Beth Spieker reported the fall fund-raisers would be the Good Neighbor Bags in September, Rada Knives sold out of the gift shop in October and November, and a White Elephant/Bake Sale in December. Next year, a Fund-raiser Chairperson will be appointed.
The location of the Annual and General Meetings was discussed. A vote will be taken at the August Board Meeting if the location would be charged or left the same. Diann McLaren made a motion we no longer have an audit committee since the Auxiliary books are audited by the hospital when they do their audit. The motion was seconded and passed. Committee reports were given.
Lucy Newton gave the following dates to remember: Tuesday, Aug. 15 Board Meeting- 1 p.m.- at Senior Life Solutions Building. The meeting was adjourned at 2:45 p.m.