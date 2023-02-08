ELK HORN — Residents of the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community School District will vote on both a Physical Plant & Equipment Levy (PPEL) and a Revenue Purpose Statement on Tuesday, March 7.
“As we address key facility needs throughout our schools, the district and board are seeking ways to protect the investments our community has made in our buildings while respecting the needs of our property taxpayers,” said Trevor Miller, Superintendent. “If both of these measures are approved in March, we will be able to repair systems and facilities throughout our schools, which will help us ensure a safe and secure learning environment for our students.”
If these measures are approved, the district would prioritize the most urgent and required repairs throughout its school buildings. These would include updating facilities, roofing repairs, safe and secure entrance improvements based upon our vulnerability assessments, technology, transportation and more.
A voted PPEL is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use for infrastructure and equipment repairs, purchases and improvements. Funds may be used only for these purposes. The PPEL must be renewed every 10 years and is anticipated to have a maximum property tax rate impact of $1 per year on every $1,000 of taxable property value. The voted PPEL has been in place in the district for 10 years.
Both measures are renewals and neither of these votes have an additional impact on tax rates. “We are not asking for additional funds as we will maintain our current funding mechanism,” said Trevor Miller.
A Revenue Purpose Statement allows a school district to use statewide one-penny sales tax dollars (through a program called SAVE) toward construction projects. It does not represent a tax increase. Rather, it simply changes how the district can use these dollars.
The district and board will share more information on the voted PPEL and Revenue Purpose Statement in the weeks ahead.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and voters will vote at one of two voting sites.
Audubon, Cass and Guthrie County eligible voters in the Exira-EHK School District will vote at the Exira Event Center, at 106 North Jefferson Street, Exira. Shelby County eligible voters in the Exira-EHK District will vote at the Elk Horn Town Hall, 4212 Main Street, Elk Horn.
Voters who are physically unable to enter a polling place to vote has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. Contact the county auditor’s office at 712-563-2584 or by email audcoaud@auduboncountyia.gov. Voters are reminded to bring a current form of ID with them to the polls.
Absentee and special voter ballots will be counted at the Audubon County Courthouse on election day.