The Wiota United Methodist Women met on Sept. 8 in the Fellowship Hall at 1:30 p.m. President Sharon Jensen opened the meeting and we recited the UMW Purpose." Roll call was "Where would you like to go on a summer vacation," and answered by six members and one guest.
Secretary Patricia Ostrus read the August secretary report and it was approved as read. Treasurer Karen Berger gave the treasurer report and it was placed on filed for audit.
Rosemary Zellmer and Karen Berger announced the Chicken and Biscuit Supper planned for Oct. 20 is on schedule. Our mission pins for 2021 were presented to Rex and Sara Persinger last Sunday.
Karen Berger gave the Response Moment of "Serenity Prayer," which represents serenity, courage and wisdom.
Vice president Rosemary Zellmer announced the next meeting is Oct. 13 with roll call "A favorite Bible Story," Lesson "Work on Ingathering Kits," and election of officers.
Nova Wright read Romans 13:1-7 from the prayer calendar. Those to be remembered in our thoughts and prayers were named and joys were shared.
Our guest speaker, Pat Means, from Villisca, is our District Program Resource. Her lesson was from Exodus 35:4-29 - "Gifts and skills of woman to build sanctuary out of a single thread of yard with the help of others."
Sharon Jensen gave the closing and adjourned the meeting with Luke 12:24. Hostesses was Patricia Ostrus.