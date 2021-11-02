Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Collection will start Nov. 15.
The collection is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, with the Billy Graham organization.
Shoeboxes are distributed around the world to needy children. Articles that may be included in the boxes are — small stuff animals, deflated soccer ball with pump, pencils, small notebooks, jump ropes, tooth brushes and school supplies to name a few. Shoeboxes should include a $9 shipping donation per box.
Collection will begin Nov. 15 to Nov. 22 at Gracepoint Church, formerly E-Free Church in Atlantic, located at 1 East 22nd Street. Collections times are as follows: Nov. 15- 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 16- 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 17- 1 to 3 p.m., Nov. 18- 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 19- 4 to 6 p.m., Nov. 20- 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 21- 1 to 3 p.m. and Nov. 22- 9 to 11 a.m.
Shoeboxes can be dropped off curbside or brought inside. Also available this year is Build-A-Box online at SamaritansPurse.org/OCC. Cash donations are also accepted. For more information, call Paula Osegard at 218-296-2395.