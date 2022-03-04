AUDUBON — The Junior Citizen of the Year is a young person currently attending Audubon Community Schools, who is active in the community and providing community service and that describes Kennedy Rohe, AHS senior, and last year’s Audubon County Fair Queen very well.
A letter of recommendation was turned in to the Chamber along with a three page resume and more recommendations, all talking about some of the many things she does to help. Some of the comments included: “Her volunteerism is a huge asset to Audubon and beyond,” or “She has touched many lives, from young to old,” and “She goes out of her way to help.” And they said, through all of it, she remains very humble.
When she was named Junior Citizen of the Year, she was very surprised.
“I was completely taken away by the amount of people who came together to make this happen, and I don’t even know all of them,” she said. “This makes me feel so accomplished and it truly helps me understand that all of my hard work and busy-ness pays off.”
She truly likes working with children and her peers. The letter said she “mentors elementary and middle school aged students, is a peer help at the high school and is a tutor to high school and DMACC students. She volunteers at Audubon City Cleanup, brings a petting zoo to community events and volunteers for the Audubon County Historical Society. She has been a T-Ball coach and is a huge part of the success of the Audubon Kids Launch Program; the children look up to her and she is an excellent positive role model.”
She said she “loved seeing the kids that I used to work with at the Launch Kids Club.”
She also enjoys participating in the Audubon County Fair, in fact she was chosen as last year’s Audubon County Fair Queen. As part of that honor, she represented our county at the Iowa State Fair, and spent 11 days at the fairgrounds as a Queen Candidate.
It wasn’t her first time there. She’s volunteered, working as an FFA State Fair volunteer, and particularly liked working at the Bill Riley Talent Stage, and has been praised by officials there for her help with organization.
The letter announcing her as Junior Citizen of the Year said, “The number of things this young lady volunteers for in our community is substantial, all while holding down three jobs and making straight A honor roll all throughout high school. She has kept busy with basketball, tennis, band, swim team, chorus, 4H, FFA and I am sure much more. Her character is second to none. She was inducted into National Honor Society and received the FFA Rising Star Award.”
Kennedy explained, “I would say working and being in the community is my favorite part of everything I do. Whether that is working to put on a good show for them in basketball, during a band concert, or working to make their time at The Bakery and the Rec Center the best it can be, I love it all.”
The nomination also noted that Kennedy not only liked to show animals, she had her own farm. “Although she lives in town, this young entrepreneur runs her own livestock farm outside of town. She had dreamed of having a livestock farm and five years ago she made it happen. She shows animals in multiple states at open class shows as well as the Audubon County Fair and the Iowa State Fa